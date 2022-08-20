Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
