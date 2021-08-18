The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Mason City, IA
