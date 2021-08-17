Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degre…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Mason City's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot…
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…