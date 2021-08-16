Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.