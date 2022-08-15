It will be a warm day in Mason City. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
