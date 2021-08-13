The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likel…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
This evening in Mason City: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is s…
For the drive home in Mason City: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, M…
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at…