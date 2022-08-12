Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.