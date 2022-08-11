Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mason City. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.