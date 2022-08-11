Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mason City. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Mason City, IA
