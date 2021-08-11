The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Mason City, IA
