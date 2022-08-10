Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.