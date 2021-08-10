Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Mason City, IA

The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.