Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another dangerous day expected in Iowa Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind look likely and strong tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degre…