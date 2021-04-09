Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Mason City, IA
