Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.