Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

