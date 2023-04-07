Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Mason City, IA
