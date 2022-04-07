Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heav…
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The ar…