Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.