Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.