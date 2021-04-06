 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mason City. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

