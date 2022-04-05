Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.