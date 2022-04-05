 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News