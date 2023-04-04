Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Mason City, IA
