Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North.