Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Mason City, IA
