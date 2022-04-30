Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Mason City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

