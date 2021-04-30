 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

