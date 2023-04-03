Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Mason City, IA
