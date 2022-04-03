Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Mason City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

