Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

