The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll …
Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 37F. SSW winds shiftin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expecte…
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 deg…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 40 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason Ci…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.