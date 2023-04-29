Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Mason City, IA
