Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Mason City, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

