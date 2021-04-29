Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rai…
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see…
For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 deg…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 deg…
This evening in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mason City area …