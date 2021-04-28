 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

