Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph.