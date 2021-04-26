 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

