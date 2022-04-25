 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

