Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Mason City, IA
