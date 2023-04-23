Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and some could be severe, especially in western and central Iowa. The threat will continu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Rain i…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…