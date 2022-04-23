Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It will be a warm day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Mason City, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.