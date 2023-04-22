Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.