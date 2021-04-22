Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.