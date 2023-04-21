The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Friday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.