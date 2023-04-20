Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Mason City, IA
