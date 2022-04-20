Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Mason City, IA
