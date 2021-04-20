Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of s…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Monday's w…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The Mason City area should see a light …
Mason City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods …