Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.