Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Conditions will be quite different from west to east across Iowa today thanks to a cold front. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
