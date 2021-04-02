Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Mason City, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Mason City, IA
