Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Scattered shower…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…