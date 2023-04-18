Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Mason City, IA
