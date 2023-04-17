Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Mason City, IA
