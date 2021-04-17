 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

