It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Mason City, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 31 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Mason City, IA
